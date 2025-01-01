Will have a befitting tribute for MT Vasudevan Nair: Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (IANS) Kerala Minister for Culture and Cinema Saji Cherian has said the state government will come out with a befitting tribute for legendary literary figure M.T. Vasudevan Nair.

Popularly known as MT, Vasudevan Nair was a celebrated writer, screenwriter, and filmmaker, whose contributions to Malayalam literature and cinema are unmatched.

The 91-year-old Jnanpith awardee, Nair passed away last week and was given a state funeral.

He died of age-related illness at a hospital in Kozhikode, where he had been a resident for the past several decades.

Speaking to IANS, Cherian said the state government will come out with a befitting tribute so that MT will always be remembered for his outstanding contributions to Malayalam and no one should have any doubt about that.

“We have a few plans and it will be something much beyond a brick-and-mortar memorial. His contributions to our language in various fields will be showcased ... so it will be an everlasting one,” said Cherian.

“The first step for our plan will figure in the upcoming state budget for the fiscal 2025-26 to be presented by the Finance Minister in the Assembly. From there we plan to take things forward and we will be speaking to many on how best we can honour MT.” added the 59-year-old first-time state Minister.

Cherian recalls his nearly hour-long meeting with MT soon after he became a State Minister in 2021 with a lot of awe. “We had wide-ranging talks and most of it centred around films as that was my portfolio too. Later also, I had a few meetings, especially after the state government decided to honour him on his 90th birthday. We last year did a docu-drama of the legend starting from his childhood,” added Cherian.

MT, a Padma Bhushan awardee, had an illustrious career in Malayalam cinema, directing seven films and penning the screenplays for around 54 films. His screenplays, now available as books, are a treasure trove for aspiring filmmakers.

In the literary realm, MT won every prestigious award a Malayalam writer could aspire to. He authored nine novels, 19 collections of short stories, and numerous essays and memoirs. His iconic works remain a treasure house of Malayalam literature.

Born in 1933 in Kudallur, Palakkad district, MT’s journey began as a teacher and a 'gramasevakan' at a block development office in Taliparamba, Kannur. He later turned to journalism, joining Mathrubhumi Weekly as a sub-editor in 1957, eventually serving as its editor for a brief period.

The literary genius was also a pivotal figure in Malayalam cinema, forming a legendary trio with director Hariharan and actor Mammootty.

Despite his public stature, MT stayed true to his principles, having expressed a wish that his body not be kept for public display.

MT was married twice, first to Prameela, with whom he had a daughter. Later, he married Kalamandalam Saraswathy, a renowned danseuse, and the couple had a daughter.

