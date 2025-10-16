Jammu School Holidays 2025: Schools Closed from October 19 to November 2

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has declared a week-long holiday for schools in the Jammu region as part of the coming festival season. All government and recognized private schools up to higher secondary level in the area will be closed between October 19 and November 2 to enable students and teachers to enjoy the festivals.

The order was formally given by Manisha, Personnel Officer of the Directorate of School Education Jammu, who declared, "All government schools up to higher secondary level and recognised private schools in Jammu division will be closed on Puja holidays between October 19 and November 2."

Before this notification, educational institutions in the Jammu division had been shut on October 6 and 7 when heavy rains lashed the area. The government made it clear that the earlier closure was not because of Valmiki Jayanti but was done as a precautionary measure owing to the bad weather.

Jammu University Exam Postponements

Following the festival holidays, Jammu University has rescheduled examinations that were previously set for October 20, 22, and 23. The official notice confirming the rescheduling was issued by Dr. Raj Kumar, Joint Registrar (Examinations), University of Jammu, underlining that the exams will be carried out after the holiday period. Students are requested to remain in touch with their colleges for further communications regarding the new dates, which will be announced later.

With these steps, students and faculty members in Jammu division will get a longer break to celebrate the festival season in a secure manner, and also to ensure that academic calendars get suitably modified in a timely fashion.

Also read: Kali Puja 2025 School Holidays: State-Wise List of School Closures