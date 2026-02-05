Is February 6 a School Holiday? State-Wise School Status Explained

As February 6 approaches, many parents and students across India are searching for clarity on whether schools will remain closed or function normally. With frequent holidays during the early months of the year, confusion around school schedules is common.

Is February 6 a School Holiday?

The answer is no. February 6 is a regular working day for schools across most parts of India. There are no major festivals, national holidays, or special occasions falling on this date that would result in a statewide or nationwide school holiday.

Education department calendars do not list February 6 as a holiday, and schools are expected to conduct classes as usual.

Why There Is No Holiday on February 6

School holidays in India are typically declared for:

National holidays

Major religious or cultural festivals

State-specific observances

Exceptional circumstances

February 6 does not coincide with any such event. Most festival holidays for January, including Sankranti and Pongal, have already concluded, while February has only a limited number of holidays later in the month in select states.

State-Wise School Holiday Status

Here’s what students can expect in major states:

Telangana – No school holiday on February 6; schools will function normally.

Andhra Pradesh – Regular classes are scheduled; no holiday announced.

Uttar Pradesh – February 6 is a working day for schools.

Delhi – Schools remain open with routine academic activities.

Karnataka – No statewide school holiday on this date.

Kerala – Schools will operate as usual.

Tamil Nadu – February 6 is not listed as a school holiday.

Other States – Most states across India are also expected to observe a normal school day.

While individual schools may occasionally declare local or internal holidays, there is no official announcement of a general school holiday for February 6 in any major state.

What Parents and Students Should Keep in Mind

Attend school as per the regular timetable.

Exams, assessments, and academic activities will proceed as scheduled.

Any unexpected closure would be communicated directly by the school or local authorities.

Final Word

To put it simply, February 6 is not a school holiday. Schools across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and most other states will remain open and function normally. Unless a specific school announces otherwise, students should prepare for a regular school day

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