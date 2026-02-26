Is Feb 27, 2026 a School Holiday? Check State-Wise School Holiday Status

Students and parents wondering whether February 27, 2026, is a school holiday should note that it will be a regular working day for schools across most parts of India. Since there are no national festivals, public holidays, or major regional observances scheduled for this date, schools will function normally.

No Nationwide School Holiday on February 27

February 27, 2026, falls on a Friday and is not listed as a public or academic holiday in any national or state education calendar. Classes will be conducted as usual in government schools, private schools, and educational institutions.

Students are expected to attend their regular classes, and school administrations will follow their normal timetable without any interruptions.

State-Wise School Holiday Status

There are no official announcements of school closures on February 27, 2026, in major states, including:

Telangana: Schools will remain open as there is no festival or state holiday.

Andhra Pradesh: Educational institutions will function normally.

Karnataka: No school holiday has been declared; classes will continue as scheduled.

Tamil Nadu: Schools will remain open since there is no government-notified holiday.

Kerala: No holiday notification has been issued for this date.

Delhi: Schools will operate normally across the national capital.

Uttar Pradesh: Students will attend regular classes as usual.

Maharashtra: No school closures have been announced by the state authorities.

Local Exceptions Unlikely

School holidays are sometimes declared due to local festivals, weather conditions, elections, or administrative reasons. However, as of now, no district or state government has declared a special holiday for schools on February 27, 2026.

Regular Weekend Holiday Ahead

Students can look forward to the regular weekend holiday on Sunday, March 1, 2026. Schools will remain open on Saturday, February 28, 2026, depending on individual school schedules, as some institutions follow a five-day week while others operate six days.

Students Should Attend Classes as Usual

Since February 27, 2026, is a normal academic day with no official holiday in any major state, students are advised to attend school as per their regular schedule. Parents should also follow official school notifications in case of any last-minute local updates.