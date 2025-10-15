Diwali 2025 Karnataka Holiday: Oct 20 or 21?

In a recent development, the Karnataka government has announced that all government and aided schools in the state will remain closed until October 18, 2025. This decision has brought joy to students who were eagerly awaiting the Diwali break.

The school closure is primarily due to the ongoing survey work that is being conducted across the state. According to reports, the survey's progress has been uneven, with some districts making significant strides while others are lagging behind. For instance, the Koppal district has reportedly completed 97% of the survey work, whereas Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts have completed 63% and 60%, respectively.

Given the current status of the survey, the state government has decided to extend the deadline to October 18, 2025. As a result, schools will remain closed until this date to facilitate the completion of the survey work.

Diwali Celebrations and School Reopening

Meanwhile, the excitement for Diwali is building up, and students are eagerly waiting to know the exact dates of the festival. Although there is some ambiguity surrounding the Diwali date due to the Amavasya Tithi falling across two days, reports suggest that October 20, 2025, will be celebrated as the main day for Diwali and Lakshmi Puja. However, the state holiday calendar lists Deepawali and Balipadyami on October 22, 2025.

Depending on how the festival dates fall, the government may revise the holiday schedule. If the revised schedule is implemented, students might get a longer break, potentially reopening after Diwali.

What to Expect Next

As the survey work continues, students can expect to return to school either on October 19 or after the Diwali celebrations, depending on the finalization of the festival dates. The exact reopening date will be announced once the festival schedule is confirmed.

In the meantime, students and parents are advised to keep a close eye on official notifications for the latest updates and notifications. The state government will likely announce the revised holiday schedule and school reopening dates in the coming days.

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