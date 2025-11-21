Delhi Schools Holiday : Schools Holiday Next Week Due to Air Pollution?

The Delhi government has directed schools to postpone physical sports competitions scheduled for November and December due to the deteriorating air quality in the city. This decision follows a Supreme Court order urging the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider directing schools across the Delhi-NCR region to reschedule sports and athletic events. Students and parents are wondering if schools will get any holidays next week due to the worsening of air pollution.

According to the circular issued by the Department of Education (DoE), all institutions under the Government of NCT of Delhi, including government, government-aided, and unaided recognized private schools, are required to comply with the directions. Reportedly, the schools are to continue to have classes in hybrid mode, with classes up to 5 operating in hybrid mode and classes 6 to 12 attending offline.

Reportedly, the Supreme Court's decision was prompted by concerns over the health risks posed to children participating in outdoor sports events amidst hazardous air quality. Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh emphasized that holding sports events now would be equivalent to putting children in gas chambers.

The CAQM has been asked to evaluate issuing directions to reschedule such events to months when pollution levels improve. The Delhi High Court is also set to hear a similar plea seeking the postponement of school sports activities.

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