Delhi Schools to Admit Children to Class 1 Only at Age 6 from 2026

Starting from the academic year 2026–27, children in Delhi will need to be at least six years old to join Class 1. This new rule has been announced by the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) and is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to bring big changes to how early education is structured across India.

What’s Changing?

Under the new education format, called the 5+3+3+4 structure, early schooling will start at age three with nursery (also known as Bal Vatika), followed by:

Lower KG at age four

Upper KG at age five

Class 1 at age six

This replaces the old 10+2 system and aims to give kids a stronger foundation through three years of pre-primary learning before they enter Class 1.

All Schools Must Follow the Rule

The new age requirement will apply to all schools — government, government-aided, and private schools that are officially recognised in Delhi. Schools are expected to prepare and adjust their admission process in advance to meet this new rule.

Parents, Teachers Can Share Their Views

To make the transition smoother, the DoE is inviting feedback and suggestions from the public — including parents, teachers, students, school staff, education experts, and others. Everyone is encouraged to send their inputs by July 10, 2025, to help shape the rollout of this change.