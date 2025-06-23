Ram Charan's Peddi unit completes filming of huge action night sequence

Chennai, June 23 (IANS) The unit of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited action extravaganza 'Peddi' has now completed filming a terrific night action sequence for the film, featuring actor Ram Charan in the lead.

The film's cinematographer Rathnavelu, considered to be a master of natural lighting, has disclosed that the unit has completed filming the "terrific night action sequence with gritty visuals."

The cinematographer was also full of praise for actor Ram Charan, who he said, "breathes fire".

It may be recalled that the unit had only recently shot a first-of-its-kind train action sequence for the film.

The stunning train sequence was shot on a gigantic set specially erected in Hyderabad. Sources claimed that this sequence would be something that has not been witnessed in Indian cinema before.

The high-octane, big-budget train episode, that promises to raise the bar for action filmmaking in India, was crafted with exceptional detail by renowned production designer Avinash Kolla. In fact, sources had pointed out that the expansive set for the train stunt was a visual spectacle in itself.

Ram Charan performed some daring and risky stunts in this sequence, that was shot until June 19.

Action choreography for the film is being handled by the sensational Nabakanth Master, best known for crafting the iconic cricket shot from the film and for his acclaimed work in 'Pushpa 2'.

Sources add that Ram Charan has completely immersed himself in his role and is putting in his best efforts to bring director Buchi Babu Sana's grand vision to life.

The title glimpse has already made a significant impact at the national level. More than just a cricket or sports drama, the film promises a wide range of elements that will be a treat to watch on the big screen, thanks to the expansive scope of its story.

The movie is being mounted on a massive scale, with Venkata Satish Kilaru producing under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and leading production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings presenting it.

Production of this film is right on schedule. Janhvi Kapoor plays the leading lady, while Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma are all playing pivotal roles in the film.

Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman is scoring music. Editing is by National Award-winning technician Navin Nooli, while production design is by Avinash Kolla.

The movie is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026, on Ram Charan’s birthday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.