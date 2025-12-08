December 8 to 14 School Holidays: Check State-Wise list Here

Schools in several parts of India will remain closed during the second week of December. Different regions are facing different challenges, including harsh winter conditions, heavy rainfall, election duties and a major teachers’ strike. These factors have led to short-term school holidays in many states, bringing relief to students who have been struggling to attend classes in difficult conditions.

Below is a state-wise update on school closures between December 8 and December 14:

1. Jammu and Kashmir: Week-long Winter Break

Due to severe cold, dense fog and early snowfall, schools in the winter zone of Jammu and Kashmir are closed from December 8 to December 14. The administration has already announced a full winter vacation schedule:

Pre-primary: November 26, 2025 to February 28, 2026

Classes 1 to 8: December 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026

Classes 9 to 12: December 11, 2025 to February 22, 2026

Parents and teachers agree that the break is necessary considering the weather conditions.

2. Kerala: Holidays for Local Body Elections

Schools across Kerala will remain closed on December 9 and December 11. The closures are to support local body elections and allow schools to be used for polling arrangements.

3. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry: Rainfall Disrupts Classes

After Cyclone Ditwah moved inland, many areas in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry have been experiencing continuous rainfall and waterlogging. Schools in several districts may remain closed on different days between December 8 and December 14. Daily announcements are being made based on safety concerns and local conditions.

4. Maharashtra: Teachers’ Strike Stops Academic Activities

In Maharashtra, a statewide strike by teaching and non-teaching staff has resulted in closures across thousands of schools. Nearly 18,000 schools out of 25,000 have suspended classes for Grades 9 and 10. The impact is most serious in Marathwada, while Mumbai has seen limited disturbances. The closures could continue into the coming week if the dispute remains unresolved.

Important Note for Parents and Students

Students and parents should regularly check updates from their schools or local authorities. There may be changes in schedules, online classes or exam postponements depending on the situation in each state.

This week-long period of school holidays is a result of multiple challenges faced by different regions, and authorities continue to prioritise the safety and convenience of students.

Also read: Telangana Gram Panchayat Elections: TSTCEA Urges Holiday on Dec 11, 14, 17