December 27 holiday for schools here in India

As the winter season sets in, schools across various states in India have announced their winter break schedules. While some states have opted for a longer break, others have chosen a shorter holiday period. If you're looking for states with winter holidays on December 27, here's what we found out.

Uttar Pradesh: From December 25 to January 5, winter break is declared.

Winter break declared for schools in Uttar Pradesh. Schools will remain closed from December 25, 2024, to January 5, 2025. It will allow the students to have two major holidays, Christmas as well as New Year under the same break. That means December 27 also comes under the winter vacation list of Uttar Pradesh.

The winter break in Punjab was from December 24 to December 31.

Punjab has planned its winter break from December 24 to December 31, 2024. This short holiday break will provide students with a brief break before they resume classes in the first week of January. December 27 falls within this break period, and hence it is a holiday for students in Punjab.

Other States: No Holidays on December 27

Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have announced a holiday on December 27 in the list of their winter break. But the rest of the states have no holidays on that day. Always check with schools or state education departments for current information on holidays and breaks.

In summary, if the requirement is to look for holidays in winter in states that have declared it on the 27th of December, then the answer to it is Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

