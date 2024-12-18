December 19 holiday for schools, colleges and offices here!

December 19 has become a holiday in many parts of India, especially in Goa, because it is Liberation Day. Schools and banks will be closed on this day so that people can celebrate the day and observe the festivities.

Holidays on December 19

Goa Liberation Day: It is a state-wide holiday for Goa as it is the day of the liberation of Goa.

Bank Holiday: Banks in Panaji, Goa's capital city, will remain closed as per the Reserve Bank of India's schedule.

School Holiday: Schools in Goa will also be closed on this day.

On the contrary, the rest of India will maintain its routine schedule with diverse cultural and historical observances throughout the country. Even though Meghalaya had a state-wide public holiday on December 18 as the death anniversary of U Soso Tham, Liberation Day in Goa is a unique occasion.

It is worth noting that the Christmas holidays are just close by, and most educational institutions have scheduled their various activities to fall in line with the festive season. Schools will begin their holidays next week, starting from a single day break to a full week's break, depending on how the school management deems fit.

Also read: December 19 holiday for schools in Andhra Pradesh likely due to heavy rains