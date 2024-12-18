December 19 holiday or not?

Severe weather conditions have been witnessed in many Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, due to the rains on December 19. This has caused widespread disruption to daily life.

Heavy rainfall has also led to speculation about holidays in these states.

Schools and colleges in some of the affected areas have declared holidays due to heavy rainfall. However, there is no uniform declaration of a statewide holiday.

In Tamil Nadu, school and college holidays have been declared in several districts. These include Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur. In Andhra Pradesh, some schools and colleges in the coastal districts have declared holidays, but no statewide holiday has been announced. The government of Odisha has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in some districts, including Puri and Cuttack.

December 19 is also celebrated as Goa Liberation Day, marking the liberation of Goa from the Portuguese in 1961. It is also observed as International Human Solidarity Day around the world to enhance unity and solidarity among the masses. National Farmer's Day, or Kisan Diwas, is also on this day, celebrating the role played by farmers in Indian society.

In summary, while certain areas have declared holidays due to heavy rainfall, it is advisable to check with local authorities for specific announcements regarding the December 19 holidays in your region.

