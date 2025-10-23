Chhath Puja 2025: State-Wise School Holidays in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan & Delhi

Chhath Puja 2025, one of the most revered festivals in India, is celebrated with immense devotion across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and parts of Nepal. Recognizing its cultural and religious importance, several states announce public and school holidays during the four-day festival. Many schools close to allow students and families to participate in rituals such as Nahay Kahay, Kharna, and Arghya offerings.

Here’s the complete state-wise list of Chhath Puja 2025 school holidays:

Bihar

The Bihar Education Department has declared an official school holiday for Chhath Puja. Schools across the state will remain closed until October 29, 2025, enabling students and teachers to observe the festivities. Normal classes will resume from October 30, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, several districts are expected to announce Chhath Puja holidays from October 25 to October 28, 2025. Students are advised to check official notifications from their respective schools for confirmation.

Rajasthan

Schools in Rajasthan will remain closed until October 25, 2025, for the festive celebrations. The official government notification regarding Chhath Puja holidays is awaited.

Delhi

The Delhi government is likely to declare a one-and-a-half-day holiday for Chhath Puja. Government offices will remain closed from 2 PM on October 27, 2025, followed by a full-day holiday on October 28, 2025.

Chhath Puja 2025: Key Dates

The four-day Chhath Puja festival in 2025 will be observed from October 25 to October 28. Devotees participate in rituals and fasting with great devotion:

Nahay Khay: October 25, 2025

Kharna: October 26, 2025

Sandhya Arghya: October 27, 2025

Usha Arghya: October 28, 2025

As Chhath Puja approaches, families across these regions prepare to celebrate the festival, offering prayers to the Sun God and participating in the time-honored traditions.

Also Read: School Holiday in These States Tomorrow, Oct 24, Due to Rain? Check Here