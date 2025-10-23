Drunk Passenger Creates Ruckus on Bengaluru–Delhi Akasa Flight, Restrained and Removed

Chaos erupted on an Akasa Air flight from Bengaluru to Delhi when a drunk passenger behaved unruly and had to be physically restrained by the crew.

According to reports, the incident occurred on flight QP 1599 on October 20, 2025. A video of the episode, now going viral on social media, shows the intoxicated passenger arguing with another traveler. When the crew asked him to leave the plane at Bengaluru airport, he refused and confronted security personnel.

Ultimately, the staff had to physically remove the passenger from the aircraft while he abused and kicked around. At one point, he was heard shouting, “Yeh Kya Zabardasti Hai? (Why is such force being used?)” — prompting a round of laughter among fellow passengers.

The individual who posted the video on Instagram praised the crew for handling the tense situation efficiently. In his post, he wrote, “You know those days when everything goes perfectly fine… until one person decides to ruin the peace?”

Elaborating on the fiasco, he said, “Boarded my Akasa flight from Bengaluru to Delhi — on time, calm vibes, everyone seated. Cabin lights dimmed, seatbelts fastened, engines ready. And then… chaos walked in. A drunk passenger started arguing, shouting, refusing to sit. Crew members handled it like absolute professionals (salute to them), but the drama didn’t stop there.”

“People recording, some laughing, some just staring at each other like, ‘Is this really happening right now?’ Minutes turned into hours. The flight that was supposed to take off on time turned into a live reality show at 35,000 feet — and we hadn’t even taken off yet. The energy in the cabin shifted from chill to irritated to ‘please let us go home already.’ And the funniest part? One single person caused a delay for hundreds.”

He concluded, “Sometimes it’s not turbulence in the sky that delays you… it’s the turbulence people bring on board. Here’s a reminder — travel respectfully. You’re not the only one on that plane.”

Akasa Air confirmed the incident. A spokesperson stated, “An unruly passenger incident occurred on Akasa Air flight QP 1599 from Bengaluru to Delhi on October 20, 2025. Our crew followed all required safety protocols to ensure passenger safety and comfort. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy against unruly passenger behavior.”