Chhath Puja 2025 School Holidays: Dates and Schedule for Bihar, Jharkhand & UP

Chhath Mahaparv, one of the most revered festivals in North India, is eagerly awaited across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, the festival is marked by devotion, rituals, and community celebrations. Every year, schools and colleges in several states declare holidays for Chhath Puja, and 2025 is no exception.

Chhath Puja Holidays 2025: Key Dates

Many schools and colleges will remain closed from October 25 to October 28, 2025, in observance of Chhath Puja. Here’s a day-wise breakdown of the holidays:

October 25, Saturday – Nahay-Khay: Some schools will observe a partial holiday on this day.

October 27, Monday – Sandhya Arghya: All government and private schools will remain closed.

October 28, Tuesday – Morning Arghya: Being the main day of Chhath, most schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed.

States and Cities Observing Holidays

Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh: Schools and colleges in these regions will have a four-day holiday from October 25 to 28, 2025. Chhath Puja is celebrated on a large scale here, making it a major occasion for closures.

Metropolitan Cities (Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata): Holidays are usually regional, depending on local decisions. Schools in these cities may observe a two-day holiday on October 27 and 28.

Chhath Puja is celebrated with traditional rituals like Nahay-Khay, Sandhya Arghya, and Morning Arghya, making it one of the most significant festivals in the region. Students and parents can plan accordingly for these upcoming holidays.