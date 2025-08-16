Chandigarh School Holiday on August 18: All Schools Closed

All government, government-aided, and private schools in Chandigarh will remain closed on Monday, August 18. The announcement was made by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during the Independence Day celebrations at Parade Ground on Friday, where he served as the chief guest.

The decision comes as part of the city’s arrangements for the upcoming public holiday, allowing students and staff to participate in Independence Day-related events and celebrations with their families.

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Governor Kataria hoisted the National Flag and addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of unity, patriotism, and progress. Several cultural programs, including patriotic songs and performances by school children, were also part of the celebrations, highlighting India’s rich heritage and history.

Residents are advised to note the school holiday and plan accordingly, as all educational institutions across Chandigarh will remain closed for the day.

