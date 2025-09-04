Bihar Bandh: Will Students Get a Holiday Today? Check Details

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a statewide Bihar Bandh on September 4 in protest against the remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga earlier this month.

BJP supporters said the bandh will be observed as a peaceful demonstration, though road blockades are expected in several major cities of the state.

Holiday on September 4th: Schools, Colleges Closed in Bihar

In view of the protest, all schools, colleges, coaching centres, and most offices in Bihar have been ordered to remain closed today (September 4). Only essential and emergency services will function as usual. The closure has caused concern among parents and students, many of whom were unsure if institutions would remain open until the official announcement.

Weather-Related School Closures in Other States

Separately, heavy rainfall has forced educational institutions to remain shut in several states.

Punjab, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh have announced school holidays till September 7 due to torrential rains.

In Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, universities, and coaching centres on September 4 as a precautionary measure. School holidays in Jammu are also expected to extend through the rest of the week.

Delhi NCR Schools Open

Meanwhile, schools in Delhi NCR (Gurgaon, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad) will remain open today as rainfall intensity decreased on Thursday morning.