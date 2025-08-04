August 5 School Holiday or Not?

Students and teachers across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are left wondering whether August 5, 2025, will be a regular school day or an unexpected holiday. Unpredictable weather and heavy rains have lashed several regions, leading to waterlogging and transportation issues. However, no official announcement regarding a school holiday has been made by either state government.

Uncertain Weather, Uncertain Schedules

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for parts of both states, causing concern among parents about their children’s safety during school commutes. While a few schools in low-lying areas have individually decided to suspend classes, there has been no blanket order from state education departments to close all schools.

No National or Regional Holiday Scheduled

According to the academic calendar, August 5 is not a festival or public holiday. The next major holidays in August include:

Raksha Bandhan on August 9 (Saturday)

Independence Day on August 15 (Friday)

Janmashtami on August 16 (Saturday)

Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27 (Wednesday)

Conclusion: Confusion Prevails

Despite widespread rainfall and regional disruptions, there is no official word on declaring August 5 a holiday in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. This lack of clarity has led to perplexity among students, parents, and school staff, with many waiting for last-minute updates from local administrations.

For now, unless notified otherwise by individual schools or district collectors, August 5 is expected to be a regular working day.