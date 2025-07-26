August 2025 Holiday List for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

As August begins, students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are in for a treat. The month is packed with a series of holidays, providing a much-needed break from the daily grind of studies. Let's take a look at the festive calendar and plan.

The festivities begin on August 8 with Varalakshmi Vrat, an optional holiday declared by the state governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Government employees are entitled to take paid leave on this day. The celebrations continue on August 9, which marks the second Saturday of the month and coincides with the Rakhi festival. The following day, August 10, is a Sunday, resulting in a three-day break from August 8 to 10.

Independence Day Celebrations

After the three-day break, schools will reopen from August 11 to 14. However, classes might not be held in full swing due to the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Schools typically begin preparing for the festivities a few days in advance, with students participating in games, decorating, and cultural programs. This means that students will have a chance to relax and have fun.

More Holidays Ahead

The month of August is filled with more holidays. On August 16, Krishnashtami will be celebrated, followed by a Sunday on August 17. Later in the month, Vinayaka Chavithi will be observed on August 27, marking another public holiday.

A Total of 10 Holidays in August

If we count the Sundays and public holidays, students will have a total of 10 days off in August. The holidays are as follows:

August 3 (Sunday)

August 8 (Varalakshmi Vrat)

August 9 (Second Saturday and Rakhi festival)

August 10 (Sunday)

August 15 (Independence Day)

August 16 (Krishnashtami)

August 17 (Sunday)

August 24 (Sunday)

August 27 (Vinayaka Chavithi)

August 31 (Sunday)

With these holidays, students can look forward to a fun-filled month of August, recharging their batteries and coming back refreshed for the rest of the academic year.