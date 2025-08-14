August 14, School Holiday in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Due to Heavy Rains

The Telangana government announced school holidays in some districts because of continuous heavy rain, keeping the safety of students in mind. The affected districts are:

Telangana Districts:

Red Alert Areas: Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, and Warangal districts will have full-day holidays on the 13th and 14th of August.

GHMC Schools: GHMC schools within the boundaries will follow a half-day calendar for both August 13 and 14.

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays

The Andhra Pradesh government has also announced school holidays for today, August 14, 2025, owing to heavy rains. The state will face heavy rains, with alerts being issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for many districts.

Safety Precautions and Measures

The government has instructed the public to exercise caution, such as:

Remain Indoors: Refrain from traveling unless absolutely necessary and avoid waterlogged areas.

Watching Weather Forecasts: Keep themselves updated with official weather forecasts and stick to safety notices.

Evacuating Areas: Comply with evacuation orders on time and shift to safe areas.

Effects of Heavy Rainfall

The heavy rain has had far-reaching impacts, including:

Waterlogging: A number of localities in Hyderabad have been witnessing waterlogging, and daily activities are being disrupted.

Crop Loss: Farmers in Warangal and Mahabubabad districts are experiencing crop losses because of waterlogged fields.

Government Response

The government has issued instructions to maintain public safety, including:

Work-from-Home: IT firms have been instructed to facilitate work-from-home for staff members.

Disaster Response: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is keeping a close watch, with an emphasis on urban flooding in the capital.

