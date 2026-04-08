April 9 School Holiday in India: Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Updates

With the Assembly Elections 2026 scheduled for April 9, several states and Union Territories across India are preparing for polling day arrangements. Voting will take place in regions such as Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura.

During elections, governments usually declare a public holiday to encourage voter participation. However, school holidays may vary depending on whether full elections or bypolls are being conducted in a particular region.

Where Elections Are Taking Place

On April 9, full Assembly elections will be held in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. Meanwhile, by-elections are scheduled in selected constituencies of Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura. This difference plays a key role in deciding whether schools will observe a holiday or remain open.

Confirmed and Expected School Holidays

In Assam, a public holiday has been officially announced for polling day. As a result, schools and colleges across the state will remain closed.

Kerala is also expected to declare a holiday, as it has traditionally followed this practice during elections. Educational institutions are likely to remain shut on April 9.

In Puducherry, schools are already observing holidays from April 6 to April 10 due to election-related arrangements. This ensures that institutions remain closed on polling day as well.

States with Limited or No Holiday

In Goa, where only certain constituencies are going to polls, holidays for schools may be restricted to those specific areas. A statewide holiday is unlikely.

Karnataka is also witnessing bypolls in a few seats, so schools are expected to function normally in most parts of the state without a general holiday.

In Nagaland, any school holiday announcement is likely to be limited to polling regions rather than the entire state.

Similarly, in Tripura, no statewide holiday has been confirmed so far. Schools may remain open except in areas where local authorities announce closures.

What Students and Parents Should Do

Since school holidays differ from one state to another—and even within districts—students and parents are advised to check official notifications from schools or local authorities. This will help avoid confusion regarding closures on April 9.

Conclusion

The Assembly Elections 2026 have led to a mix of school holiday schedules across India. While some states like Assam and Puducherry have clearly declared holidays, others will see only partial or no closures depending on polling activity. Staying updated with official announcements is the best way to know whether schools will remain open or closed.

Also read: AP & Telangana Weather April 8, 9, 10: Rain and Heat to Continue