Avinash Reddy Slams Hype Over Amaravati, Calls It Minor Amendment to AP Reorganisation Act

YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy has criticised the ruling coalition leaders for celebrating what he termed as a “minor amendment” to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, calling it misleading and politically motivated.

Addressing the media, Avinash Reddy said the recent change in the Act merely adds the words “State Capital: Amaravati,” and does not warrant the scale of celebration being projected. “Under Section 5(2) of the 2013 AP Reorganisation Act, Hyderabad was to remain the joint capital for 10 years, after which a separate capital would be established. The current amendment is just a small textual addition, yet leaders like Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh are creating unnecessary hype,” he said.

Questions Over Selective Focus

The YSRCP MP questioned why coalition leaders were not addressing other key provisions of the Reorganisation Act. “What about the promise of a steel plant in Kadapa? What about the development of backward regions like North Andhra and Rayalaseema? Have they ever raised these issues?” he asked.

He also pointed out that the demand for Special Category Status, which was promised for 10 years during the bifurcation, remains unaddressed. “Why is there silence on such crucial commitments?” he added.

Criticism of Amaravati Capital Model

Avinash Reddy argued that the Amaravati capital project has not delivered tangible benefits to the people. “Amaravati is essentially a small, remote village. The government is attempting to acquire nearly one lakh acres across a few villages, of which around 50,000 acres have already been pooled,” he said.

Highlighting the financial burden, he noted that developing such a vast capital would require nearly ₹2 lakh crore. “Is it practical to burden people across all 175 constituencies with massive debts just to develop infrastructure in a limited area?” he questioned.

Push for ‘Cluster-Based Capital’ Model

Backing former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision, Avinash Reddy advocated for a decentralised, cluster-based development approach. He proposed integrating Machilipatnam port, Gannavaram international airport, and the rapidly developing Vijayawada-Guntur belt into a single capital cluster.

“These regions are already well-connected through national highways and have growth potential. Developing them as a unified capital zone would be far more beneficial,” he said.

According to him, such a model would require only around ₹20,000 crore—nearly 10% of the estimated Amaravati cost—while still enabling world-class capital infrastructure and attracting significant investments.

“Call it ‘Mavigun’ or any other name, but this model is practical, cost-effective, and future-ready,” he added.