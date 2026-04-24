April 25 School Holiday or not in India?

There is confusion among students and parents about whether schools will remain open on April 25, 2026. The holiday status depends mainly on state-wise summer vacation schedules and school policies.

Is April 25 a School Holiday?

April 25, 2026 falls on a Saturday. It is not a national public holiday in India. However, in some schools, the day may be a holiday due to weekend rules or summer vacation.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, summer holidays have already begun from April 24, 2026. As a result, schools will remain closed on April 25, 2026. This applies to most government and private schools in these states.

Delhi

There is no official holiday on April 25 in Delhi. Schools are likely to remain open. However, some schools may be closed if they follow a fourth Saturday holiday system.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, April 25 is not a public holiday. Most schools will function as usual unless they observe a Saturday holiday.

Karnataka

Karnataka does not have any declared holiday on April 25. Schools are generally open, but some institutions may remain closed depending on their weekend policy.

Kerala

In Kerala, there is no holiday on this date. Schools are expected to remain open unless summer vacation has started in certain institutions.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, summer holidays usually begin around late April or early May. Some schools may be closed by April 25, while others may still be open depending on their academic schedule.

Other States

Across the rest of India, April 25 is not a major public holiday. School status will depend on:

Whether the school observes Saturday as a holiday

Local summer vacation schedules

Conclusion

April 25, 2026 is not a nationwide school holiday.

Schools are closed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to summer vacation

In most other states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala, it is a working day

Some schools across India may remain closed due to it being a Saturday

Students are advised to check with their respective schools for confirmation.

Also read: Telangana SSC Result 2026 Expected in May: Check details