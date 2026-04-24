April 25 Bank Holiday tomorrow: Here's why!

If you are planning a bank visit on April 25, it’s important to know the working schedule in advance. Banks across India will remain closed on April 25 as it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month.

As per the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all public and private sector banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, in addition to Sundays and listed public holidays.

Why Are Banks Closed on April 25?

April 25 being the fourth Saturday means:

Banks will not function for in-branch services

Counters and physical banking activities will remain unavailable

What Services Will Be Available?

Even though branches are closed, customers can still access digital services such as:

Online banking

Mobile banking apps

ATM transactions

UPI payments and fund transfers

These services will continue to operate as usual without any interruption.

When Will Banks Reopen?

Banks will resume normal operations on the next working day, which is Monday, April 27, unless there is any additional regional holiday.

What Should Customers Do?

To avoid inconvenience:

Complete urgent bank work before the holiday

Use digital banking options for transactions

Plan branch visits on working days

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