YSRCP Slams Chandrababu of Manufactured Lies to Divert Attention from Governance Failures

The YSR Congress Party has launched a blistering attack on the TDP leadership, accusing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his “propaganda machinery” of deliberately peddling false narratives to deflect attention from the coalition government’s failures.

Speaking to the media on Friday, YSRCP General Secretary S. Satish Kumar Reddy alleged that the ruling dispensation is attempting to drag Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy into the Dastagiri murder case despite clear evidence pointing elsewhere.

‘Twisting Facts Despite Clear FIR’

Satish Kumar Reddy pointed out that the complaint filed by the victim’s son explicitly names those responsible and outlines the sequence of events leading to the murder.

“Despite this, Chandrababu and his aligned media outlets are deliberately distorting facts to create a false narrative,” he said.

He further noted that even media platforms considered close to the ruling establishment had earlier reported the murder as a fallout of personal rivalry between two groups—contradicting the current claims being amplified.

‘Desperate Attempt to Target Jagan’

The YSRCP leader took strong exception to remarks made by Chandrababu at a public event in Anakapalli, calling them “baseless, incoherent, and politically motivated.”

“Unable to showcase any achievements, Chandrababu is resorting to his old playbook—leveling unsubstantiated allegations against Jagan Mohan Reddy to stay politically relevant,” he said.

‘Scripted Probes, Pre-Decided Narratives’

Reddy also questioned the credibility of the investigation, alleging that the government is handpicking officials who would “toe the coalition’s line.”

“This is not the first time. Teams are being constituted with a predetermined agenda, working under directions from the top rather than on evidence,” he charged.

‘Propaganda Won’t Dent Jagan’s Image’

He asserted that repeated attempts to malign YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s image through coordinated misinformation campaigns would ultimately fail.

“No amount of propaganda or forced narratives can diminish his credibility. These tactics will only boomerang on those orchestrating them,” he said.

‘People Will See Through the Narrative’

Concluding, Satish Kumar Reddy said the public is capable of distinguishing facts from political fabrication.

“Spreading falsehoods for political gain may offer temporary distraction, but the truth will prevail. The people of Andhra Pradesh are watching closely and will hold this government accountable,” he added.