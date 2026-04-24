YSRCP Slams TDP for Diversion Politics, Says Governance Has Taken a Backseat

The YSR Congress Party has launched a scathing attack on the TDP-led coalition, accusing it of indulging in “non-stop diversion politics” while ignoring the mounting hardships of people across Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media on Friday, former minister Sake Sailajanath alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his cabinet colleagues are more focused on rhetoric than governance.

“Day in and day out, they are busy making statements and spinning narratives to divert public attention. But when it comes to delivering on promises or addressing real issues, there is complete silence,” he said.

‘False Narratives to Cover Failures’

Sailajanath claimed that for nearly a week, the ruling coalition has been “manufacturing allegations” against the opposition instead of answering tough questions on governance.

He said people across sections are feeling “cheated” as key election promises remain unfulfilled, while the government allegedly continues to rely on propaganda to stay afloat politically.

“They cannot face Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy politically, so they resort to baseless allegations to mask their failures,” he added.

Farmers ‘Left at the Mercy of Middlemen’

Taking aim at the agriculture sector, Sailajanath said farmers are bearing the brunt of policy paralysis.

According to him, crops such as mirchi, paddy, and maize are not being procured, and minimum support price mechanisms have effectively collapsed. This, he alleged, has allowed middlemen to exploit farmers.

“The Agriculture Minister makes tall claims, but farmers are still struggling with no procurement and no price support,” he said.

Education, Youth Welfare ‘In Crisis’

The YSRCP leader also flagged serious concerns in education and youth welfare.

He alleged that fee reimbursement schemes have stalled, welfare hostel students are facing poor living conditions and frequent illness, and unemployed youth are not receiving promised stipends.

“Ministers have time to target YSRCP, but none to address students or unemployed youth,” he remarked.

‘Breakdown of Law and Order, Rise in Corruption’

Sailajanath further accused the government of presiding over a deterioration in law and order, alongside “rampant corruption” in sectors such as sand and liquor.

He alleged that commissions and irregularities are being openly shared among ruling party leaders, raising serious questions about governance standards.

Amaravati, Investments Under Fire

He also took a swipe at the government’s development claims, pointing to contradictions in infrastructure and water management.

“In many cities, water is being sourced from outside to meet basic needs, while in Amaravati, water is being drained to prevent flooding. This exposes the lack of planning,” he said.

Sailajanath further alleged that temple lands are being handed over to corporates and claimed that the much-publicised ‘Google centre’ turned out to be an Adani data centre, calling it a “clear case of misleading the public.”

‘Answer People, Not Opposition’

Concluding his remarks, Sailajanath said the government must stop targeting the opposition and instead focus on governance.

“The people of Andhra Pradesh are watching. They need answers on jobs, farmers, education, and welfare—not distractions and false campaigns,” he said.