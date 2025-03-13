AP School Summer Holidays 2025: Dates and Schedule

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the summer holidays for the schools in the state, giving a break to students, teachers, and staff alike. As per the reports, the summer holidays are likely to begin on April 24, 2025, and will last until June 12, 2025.

To offset health risks with increased temperatures, schools will run a half-day from March 15, 2025, through April 23, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

The summer holidays are an ideal chance for students and employees to take a break, rejuvenate themselves, and focus on their areas of interest. With a total break of nearly two months, students can:

Travel and see new destinations

Engage in summer camps

Spend quality time with family and friends

Teachers can utilize this time to relax, recharge, and prepare for the new academic year. Schools can also carry out maintenance and renovation activities to provide safe and conducive learning spaces.

The New Academic Year 2025-26

After the summer holidays, the new 2025-26 academic year will start on June 12, 2025. This gives parents, students, and teachers sufficient time to prepare for the upcoming academic year, vacations, and plan holidays.

Key Dates to Remember

Summer holidays: April 24, 2025, to June 12, 2025

Half-day schedule: March 15, 2025, to April 23, 2025 (8:00 AM to 12:30 PM)

New academic year 2025-26: June 12, 2025

Finally, the Andhra Pradesh summer holidays 2025 are a much-needed respite for students and faculty, with sufficient time to relax, rejuvenate, and follow their hobbies before preparing for the new academic year 2025-26.

