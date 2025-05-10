AP POLYCET 2025 Results Out Today: Here's How to Check

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (SBTET AP) is set to release the AP POLYCET 2025 results today, May 10. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results through the official website — polycetap.nic.in.

Exam Overview:

Exam Name: AP POLYCET 2025

Conducting Body: SBTET, Andhra Pradesh

Exam Date: April 30, 2025

Timings: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Mode: Offline (Pen & Paper-based)

Total Candidates: Approximately 1.45 lakh students appeared

How to Check AP POLYCET 2025 Results:

Visit the official website: polycetap.nic.in

Click on the “POLYCET 2025 Results” link on the homepage

Enter your hall ticket number and any other required details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save a copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket handy while checking the result. Stay tuned for the official announcement and further updates on counselling and admissions.