AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 to be released tomorrow at 11 AM; Check results at bie.ap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is set to release the supplementary results for the Intermediate exams on June 7, 2025. This update is crucial for students who appeared for the supplementary exams held between May 12 and May 20, 2025.

Checking Results Online

Students can access their results through the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. To do this, they will need to follow a few simple steps:

Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the link for AP Intermediate Supply Result 2025

Enter their hall ticket number

Download and save their marks memo PDF for future reference

Alternative Method: WhatsApp

For those who prefer a more convenient option, results can also be accessed via WhatsApp. Here's how:

Send the hall ticket number to 9552300009

Follow the prompts to select AP Inter Supply Results

Enter the hall ticket number again

Receive the marks on WhatsApp

A Follow-up on Previous Results

This supplementary result announcement follows the declaration of regular and vocational results on April 12, 2025. The pass percentage for the regular exams was 70% for first-year students and 83% for second-year students.

Preparation for the Next Steps

With the supplementary results imminent, students can prepare themselves for the next stage of their academic journey. Whether it's pursuing higher education or exploring career opportunities, having the results will provide clarity on the path forward.

Staying Informed

Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and WhatsApp channel for updates on the results and any other important announcements.

