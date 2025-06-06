TET 2025 Exam Schedule Out: Exams from June 18; Get hall ticket from June 9!

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 will start on 18th June and go on till 30th June. The test will take place online in two shifts daily, 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. The School Education Department has informed us that the test will be conducted on nine days with 16 sessions.

The exams will be held on June 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, and 30, as per the exhaustive schedule posted by the School Education Director and TET Chairman, EV Narasimha Reddy. From June 9th, candidates can download their hall tickets.

A total of 1,83,653 candidates have submitted their applications for the TS TET examination, with 63,261 candidates for Paper 1 and 1,20,392 candidates for Paper 2. The schedule of examination has been finalized with care to prevent any inconvenience in the conduct of the examinations.

Candidates should visit the official website for the complete schedule and other relevant updates. The exams will be held in different districts, and candidates should attend the exam centers according to the schedule.

Dates:

June 9th: Hall tickets available for download

June 18th to June 30th: TET exams will be held

Exam Pattern:

Two sessions a day: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Online exams

16 sessions in 9 days

Applicants are encouraged to study well in preparation for the exams and comply with the guidelines issued by the exam authorities.

