AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Expected Today; Official link!

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is expected to announce the results of the BSC (H) Nursing entrance test today, June 6, 2025. Candidates who took the exam can view the results on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, after the results are announced.

When and How to Check the Results

The AIIMS BSc Nursing written test was held on June 1, 2025. To verify the results, candidates can take the following steps:

Go to the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Search for the AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 link on the homepage.

Enter login credentials on the fresh page that opens.

Click "Submit" to view your result.

Download the result page and save a hard copy for future reference.

Exam Pattern and Merit List

The examination had a single paper comprising multiple-choice questions in four sections: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and General Knowledge. A separate merit list will be made for various categories such as General, OBC (NCL), EWS, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe. Allocation of seats will be on the basis of merit and through an online process.

Next Steps

Applicants who pass the entrance exam shall be invited for seat allotment and choice filling. They will have to enter their preferred fields, and seats shall be assigned according to merit and availability.

We will keep this article updated after the announcement of the results. Keep looking at the official website for updates.

