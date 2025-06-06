UN Security Council demands release of personnel detained by Yemen's Houthis

United Nations, June 6 (IANS) The Security Council demanded the immediate and unconditional release of personnel from the United Nations, nongovernmental and civil society organizations and diplomatic missions who were detained by the Houthis in Yemen.

In a press statement on Thursday, the members of the Security Council reiterated that all threats to those delivering humanitarian aid and assistance are unacceptable. They reiterated their demand that the Houthis ensure respect of international humanitarian law with regard to safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to ensure assistance can reach civilians in need.

The council members welcomed the continued work of the United Nations through all possible channels to secure the safe and immediate release of those detained.

The council members acknowledged that the Eid Al-Adha holiday will be particularly difficult for those detained, their families, and for many others who now live in fear of being themselves detained, Xinhua news agency reported.

This week marks one year since the wave of detention by the Houthis. According to the world body, 23 UN staff members and five personnel from international nongovernmental organizations remain detained. One UN staff member and another from Save the Children have died in detention.

In the past few days, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as well as heads of UN agencies and programs have called for the release of the detained personnel.

Earlier on June 3, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also called for the immediate and unconditional release of UN staff detained by the Houthis in Yemen.

"This June marks one year since the arbitrary detention of dozens of personnel from the United Nations, national and international NGOs, civil society organisations, and diplomatic missions by the Houthi de facto authorities in Yemen," he said in a statement.

"I renew my call for their immediate and unconditional release, including those held since 2021 and 2023, and most recently this January."

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners should never be targeted, arrested or detained while carrying out their mandates for the benefit of the people they serve, said Guterres.

