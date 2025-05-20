AP ICET 2025 Results Released: Check Out the Topper’s List

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025 results have been officially released today, May 20 at 4:00 PM. The announcement was made by Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.P. Rajasekhar in Visakhapatnam.

Out of the 34,131 candidates who appeared for the exam held on May 7, a total of 32,719 candidates have qualified, reflecting a high success rate. The exam was conducted in two sessions across the state for admission into MBA and MCA courses in Andhra Pradesh.

Top Scorers of AP ICET 2025:

1st Rank: Manoj (Visakhapatnam) - 197 Marks

2nd Rank: Sandeep Reddy (Kadapa) - 179 Marks

3rd Rank: Krishna Sai (NTR District) - 178 Marks

How to Check AP ICET 2025 Results:

Visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on “AP ICET 2025 Results”

Enter your Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth

Click Submit to view your rank and marks

Download and print your scorecard for future use

The AP ICET 2025 counselling schedule will be updated soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to check the website daily for updates and instructions related to the admission process.