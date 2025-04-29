AP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Eligibility, Application Process, and Dates - Check Details Here

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP CID) has issued a recruitment notification for 28 Home Guard posts. The application process will begin on May 1 and continue till May 15, according to CID Director General Ravi Shankar Ayyannar.

Who Can Apply

Candidates must have passed intermediate (Class 12) to be eligible. Both men and women can apply. Applicants must be between 18 and 50 years old.

Height Requirements

Male candidates must be at least 160 cm tall

Female candidates must be at least 150 cm tall

ST women are eligible with a minimum height of 145 cm, as they receive a 5 cm relaxation

Other Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must also have:

Basic computer knowledge

A valid driving license for both light and heavy motor vehicles

Application Process

Unlike most government job applications, this recruitment will not accept online applications. Candidates must submit their applications by hand or send them via post. Application forms and detailed instructions are available on the official AP CID website:

https://cid.appolice.gov.in

Selection Procedure

Once the applications are reviewed, eligible candidates will be called for the following tests:

Computer test

Typing test

Driving test

The final selection will be based on the performance in these skill-based tests.

Key Dates

Application Start Date: May 1

Last Date to Apply: May 15

This recruitment drive provides an opportunity for eligible candidates to join the Andhra Pradesh CID as Home Guards, assisting in various crime investigation and law enforcement duties.

Note: Application forms and detailed instructions are available on the official AP CID website cid.appolice.gov.in