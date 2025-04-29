AP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Eligibility, Application Process, and Dates - Check Details Here
The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP CID) has issued a recruitment notification for 28 Home Guard posts. The application process will begin on May 1 and continue till May 15, according to CID Director General Ravi Shankar Ayyannar.
Who Can Apply
Candidates must have passed intermediate (Class 12) to be eligible. Both men and women can apply. Applicants must be between 18 and 50 years old.
Height Requirements
- Male candidates must be at least 160 cm tall
- Female candidates must be at least 150 cm tall
- ST women are eligible with a minimum height of 145 cm, as they receive a 5 cm relaxation
Other Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must also have:
- Basic computer knowledge
- A valid driving license for both light and heavy motor vehicles
Application Process
Unlike most government job applications, this recruitment will not accept online applications. Candidates must submit their applications by hand or send them via post. Application forms and detailed instructions are available on the official AP CID website:
https://cid.appolice.gov.in
Selection Procedure
Once the applications are reviewed, eligible candidates will be called for the following tests:
- Computer test
- Typing test
- Driving test
The final selection will be based on the performance in these skill-based tests.
Key Dates
- Application Start Date: May 1
- Last Date to Apply: May 15
This recruitment drive provides an opportunity for eligible candidates to join the Andhra Pradesh CID as Home Guards, assisting in various crime investigation and law enforcement duties.
