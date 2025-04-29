Baahubali Set for Re-Release on this October: New Scenes to Be Added!

Baahubali, a cinematic masterpiece that redefined Telugu cinema and elevated the standard of Indian movies, is set to make waves once again. A decade after its release, the film continues to hold a special place in Indian cinema history. With a massive fan base and lasting impact, Baahubali's legacy remains strong. As the film marks its 10th anniversary, the team behind this iconic film has some exciting news for the fans.

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda has officially announced that Baahubali will be re-released in theaters this October. The re-release will feature additional unseen footage and new scenes, though the specifics of these additions have not yet been disclosed. Fans can expect to witness fresh content that adds to the already legendary status of the film.

A major question lingering in the minds of fans is whether both parts of Baahubali will be re-released together or just the first part. The first part of the film completes 10 years this year, while the second part celebrated its 8th anniversary last year. Many fans are hoping that the first part will be released to commemorate its 10th anniversary.

Directed by Rajamouli, Baahubali played a pivotal role in putting Telugu cinema on the global map. The film transformed Prabhas into a national superstar, gave a boost to Rana, Anushka, Tamanna, and Keeravani, and left an indelible mark with its unforgettable characters and epic storytelling.

This re-release will surely be a monumental event for moviegoers. When blockbuster films are re-released, theaters are usually filled with energy and excitement, and with Baahubali, a game-changing film in Indian cinema, the anticipation will be through the roof. Although the re-release is set for October, the exact date is yet to be confirmed. Fans can expect an official announcement soon, and we can’t wait to see the magic unfold again on the big screen.