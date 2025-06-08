AP EAPCET Results 2025 on June 14: Here is How to Check Results

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the AP EAPCET 2025 results on June 14, 2025. Lakhs of students across the state are eagerly waiting to know their scores, as these results will help them get admission into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their results easily on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Exam Details

The AP EAMCET 2025 exams were held in May:

Engineering stream: May 21 to 27

Agriculture & Pharmacy streams: May 19 and 20

After the exams, the official answer keys were released. Students were given a chance to raise objections before the final keys were published.

How to Check AP EAMCET 2025 Results

Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the “AP EAMCET 2025 Results” link when it becomes active

Enter your hall ticket number and other required details

Download your rank card to view your marks and rank