Manipur govt clamps curfew in five districts after Meitei leader's arrest

Imphal, June 8 (IANS) After suspending Internet and mobile data services for five days in five Imphal valley districts, the district authorities have imposed curfew for an indefinite period in the same districts.

This comes a day after violent protests broke out in Manipur over the arrest of a leader and four members of the radical Meitei outfit 'Arambai Tenggol', officials said here on Sunday.

A senior official said that as a preventive measure, curfew was imposed under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in five Imphal valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching -- for an indefinite period.

The district magistrates of these five districts, inhabited by Meitei community people, in separate orders early on Sunday, prohibited the assembly of five or more people and the carrying of sticks, stones, firearms, or sharp weapons under Section 163 of the BNSS.

Internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN facilities, were suspended in these five valley districts late on Saturday night.

After suspending the Internet and mobile data services, Manipur’s Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home), N. Ashok Kumar, in an order, issued late on Saturday night, said, “In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state of Manipur especially in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts districts, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state of Manipur.”

The official said that the arrested Arambai Tenggol leader Kanan Singh and four other members are likely to be produced in a local court on Sunday.

Police officials have yet to disclose the reason for the arrest of the five Arambai Tenggol members.

The situation in the five Imphal valley districts has remained highly tense since Saturday evening. A large contingent of Central and state forces led by senior officials has been deployed in the five districts, especially in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, to bring the situation under control.

Protesting the arrest of Arambai Tenggol members, a large number of men and women protesters burnt tyres and old furniture in the important roads at Kwakeithel and Uripok in Imphal West District, demanding the immediate release of the detainees. Protesters also gheraoed some important installations. In a few places, Arambai Tenggol activists poured petrol over themselves in symbolic protests against the arrest. Local people claimed that several gunshots were heard at Kwakeithel, but they could not confirm who fired the shots or whether anyone was injured.

The opposition Congress slammed the state government over the latest violent situation in Manipur. State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh in a post on his X handle said: “There is no initiative of dialogue for peace and the failure of constitutional machineries continues in Manipur. The people of Manipur are in deep pain and completely helpless.”

