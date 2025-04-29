AP DSC Notification 2025 Released: Eligibility, and Application Process for 16,347 Vacancies

The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education formally declared the AP DSC Notification 2025 to accept applications for 16,347 vacancies in teaching roles state-wide. This recruitment drive will go a long way to supplement the manpower for public schools in Andhra Pradesh.

Vacancy Details

There are a variety of vacancies listed across several different positions:

School Assistants (SA): 7,725 vacancies

Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT): 6,371 vacancies

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT): 1,781 vacancies

Post Graduate Teachers (PGT): 286 vacancies

Physical Education Teachers (PET): 132 vacancies

Principals: 52 vacancies

These vacancies are in different districts and categories. Candidates can check the district-wise vacancy chart provided on the official portal for further details.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the AP DSC 2025, candidates need to meet the following criteria:

Educational Qualification: Appropriate graduate/postgraduate degree with B.Ed/D.Ed/TET qualification based on the post.

Age Limit: 18 to 44 years (Relaxations for SC/ST/BC/PwD categories as per government norms).

The detailed post-wise and category-wise eligibility conditions can be viewed in the official notification PDF.

Application Timeline and Exam Dates

The process of application started on April 20, 2025, and will be continued till May 15, 2025. The dates of examinations are from June 6 to July 6, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode with two sessions in a day.

How to Apply

The candidates are free to submit their application online by following these procedures:

Visit apdsc.apcfss.in.

Click on the "Apply Online" link.

Register using a mobile number and email ID.

Pay the application fee of Rs 750 through online mode.

Complete the application and upload the required documents.

Submit the form and download a copy for reference purposes.

Exam Pattern and Syllabus

AP DSC examination pattern differs post-wise. Each examination is undertaken in CBT mode and shall assess candidates against:

General Awareness and Current Events

Child Pedagogy and Development

Language (Telugu/English/Urdu etc.)

Math, Science, Social Studies (based on post)

Detailed syllabuses in PDF format are posted on the main website.

Candidates' Tips

Aspirants are requested to apply early to preclude last-minute technical problems. They can take DSC prep batches or initiate self-study using the syllabus PDF. Keeping themselves informed through apdsc.apcfss.in and news channels will also keep candidates posted on forthcoming developments, such as answer key releases, hall ticket downloads, and result declarations.

The AP DSC Notification 2025 is a great chance for the candidates to become part of the Andhra Pradesh public education workforce. With 16,347 positions and clear-cut guidelines, the recruitment process is likely to be one of the biggest in years. Candidates are advised to read the notification thoroughly and begin their application process as soon as possible.

