9 Days School Holidays for Students in October 2025

Although Dasara holidays have ended, students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana won’t have to wait long for more time off. October is packed with several holidays, adding up to around nine days of school closures this month.

Short Week Before Another Break

Schools reopened in the first week of October after the festive break. Many students only started attending from Monday, as families returned from their hometowns. But before classes get back to full swing, another round of holidays is coming up—much to the relief of students still in festive mood.

Upcoming Holidays This Week

This Saturday, October 11, is the second Saturday, which means a holiday for most schools across both Telugu states. The following day, October 12, is Sunday, giving students a two-day break. For those missing the Dasara holidays, this short weekend feels like an extension.

However, schools in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal districts will remain open on October 11. The state government had earlier declared a holiday on September 6 for Ganesh immersion in these districts, and in turn cancelled the upcoming second Saturday holiday to make up for it.

Diwali Holidays in October

Later this month, students can look forward to Diwali holidays. October 20, Monday, is a government holiday for Diwali, and since October 19 is a Sunday, it creates another two-day break. In some schools, October 18 (Saturday) for Dhan Trayodashi may also be declared a holiday.

Total Holidays in October

October began with holidays: Telangana schools were closed on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, while Andhra Pradesh schools had breaks on the 1st and 2nd, with an additional holiday in some areas on the 3rd due to heavy rains. Adding up the weekends and festival holidays, students will enjoy about nine days off this month.