Made-in-India Messaging App Arattai Hits 7.5 Million Downloads

The homegrown messaging app Arattai, which translates to “casual chat” in Tamil, has now crossed 7.5 million downloads, marking a rapid ascent in the Indian app ecosystem.

Backed by Zoho, the app’s surge comes amid a push by ministers, founders and industry leaders to promote a “Made-in-India” alternative to global messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

Arattai’s growth trajectory has been aided by frequent public endorsements and viral sharing campaigns across social media and WhatsApp groups.

According to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, the product has been under development for over five years. He posted on X that he had urged his team to remain focused, unmarred by praise, criticism or fame.

Vembu also explained the app’s engineering underpinnings — including a robust messaging/AV (audio-video) framework, distributed architecture, fault tolerance, performance monitoring, and security features.

Analysts believe Arattai’s rise goes beyond mere hype. Tarun Pathak of Counterpoint Research sees the surge as part of a longer-term shift toward indigenous tech, especially as India moves into an AI-driven era and seeks local alternatives to global platforms. Faisal Kawoosa, founder of Techarc, added that the active promotion of “Swadeshi” software by leaders helps build awareness and trust.

High-Profile Promoters Behind Arattai

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Piyush Goyal, and Dharmendra Pradhan have publicly endorsed the application, urging citizens to adopt it.

Mahindra and Mahindra chairperson Anand Mahindra shared on X that he downloaded Arattai “with pride” and wished it success.

Sridhar Vembu himself is a vocal advocate, both as founder and champion of local tech, pushing the narrative of resilience and homegrown innovation.

These endorsements have lent Arattai credibility and media attention, helping it stand out among numerous messaging apps.

For Arattai to become a viable competitor to entrenched global messaging platforms, it must scale steadily, maintain reliability, and expand its user ecosystem. Experts suggest that real test lies in whether enterprise, government, and developer adoption follow the consumer growth. The next few months will be critical: global players with deep resources may respond aggressively with feature rollouts or price pressure.

But for now, Arattai’s momentum, powered by national pride, high-level endorsements, and technical backing, positions it as one of the most closely watched “Made-in-India” alternatives in the messaging space.