3 Days Holidays in AP and Telangana: August 8 to August 10, 2025

School students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have reason to cheer as they are set to enjoy a three-day break next week, thanks to upcoming festivals. The holidays fall in line with the celebrations of Varalakshmi Vratam and Rakhi Pournami, followed by the regular Sunday.

Holiday Schedule

August 8 (Friday): General holiday for Varalakshmi Vratam

August 9 (Saturday): Rakhi Pournami, declared as an optional holiday and Second Saturday

August 10 (Sunday): Regular weekly holiday

With festivals falling back-to-back, students will get a rare long weekend—Friday, Saturday, and Sunday—off from school.

Plans in the Air

Students and families are already making plans to make the most of this mini-break. While many intend to visit relatives or go on short trips, others are planning to stay home and enjoy quality time with their loved ones. For students preparing for exams, this is also seen as a chance to catch up on studies.

Festive Mood All Around

The holidays coincide with two major cultural celebrations in Telugu households. On Varalakshmi Vratam, women offer prayers for prosperity and family well-being. The next day, Rakhi Pournami or Raksha Bandhan will see sisters tying rakhis to their brothers, symbolizing love and protection.

With festivals and holidays aligning perfectly, it’s a joyful time ahead for school children and families across the Telugu states.