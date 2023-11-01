ED searches premises linked to Mumbai drug lord Ali Asgar Shirazi, recovers gold worth Rs 55 lakh

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that it carried out searches at several premises linked to drug lord Ali Asgar Shirazi in Mumbai and recovered cash to the tune of Rs 5.5 lakh, and gold worth Rs 57.11 lakh.

In a statement, the financial probe agency said that it carried out search operations under PMLA, 2002 at various locations in Mumbai on October 16, 17, 19 and 27 in relation to a money laundering case registered against Shirazi and others.

"During the searches, cash of Rs 5.50 lakh and gold worth Rs 57.11 lakh, various digital devices including mobile phones and laptops, and incriminating records were recovered and seized," the ED said.

The ED registered a fresh case on the basis of the FIR registered by Jogeshwari Police Station in Mumbai under various sections of NDPS Act against Shirazi and others concerning the seizure of 15.743 kg ketamine worth Rs 7.87 crore.

The agency said that its probe has revealed that there were huge cash deposits in the accounts linked to Shirazi and related persons or entities, which prima facie appeared to be illegal money earned via selling of drugs. "Therefore, four search operations at 10 locations in Mumbai were conducted on October 16,17, 19 and 27 at the premises of Shirazi and various related persons or entities," it added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.