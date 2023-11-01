Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner dress up as 'Sugar & Spice' from 'Batman Forever' on Halloween

Los Angeles, Nov 1 (IANS) Getting into the mood for Halloween, reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner paid homage to 'Batman Forever' film as they donned the costumes of the film’s characters 'Sugar' and 'Spice', the two female lackeys of Two-Face in the film, becoming 'Sugar and Spice' in the process.

The sisters put on a racy display as they dressed up as ‘Sugar & Spice’ from 'Batman Forever' in their latest Halloween shoot.

Kylie, 26, donned the all-black leather bodysuit which was adorned with imagery of silver skulls and black fishnet tights.

Fully embracing the look of ‘Spice’, she donned a pair of black leather gloves and a silver spike studded choker and wore a fake dagger on her hip, before finally completing the look with a bouffant black and red-streaked wig.

Donning the look of ‘Sugar’, Kendall, 27, wore a plunging white lace lingerie bodysuit with matching stockings and suspenders and a feather-trimmed semi-sheer gown over the top. Her headgear seemed to have been modelled after the same curly blonde wig she wore dressed up as Marilyn Monroe over the weekend, according to People.

In a close-up shot, the sisters showed off their strikingly different Halloween beauty looks as they leaned into each other.

Before their latest Halloween gimmick, the two sisters shared a clip on TikTok where they recreated a scene from the iconic 2004 teen-comedy movie ‘Mean Girls’.

At the beginning of the short video, Kylie walked towards Kendall as the pair stood in a photo studio. “Hey!” she mouthed to a voiceover of Lindsay Lohan's character Cady Heron from the movie. Kendall then stepped back and pretended to gasp as she spilt water from a cup in her hand and clutched her chest. “Why are you dressed so scary?” she mouthed in response. Kylie shrugged and replied: “It's Halloween!”

