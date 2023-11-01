Rambhadracharya slams Nitish, Tejashwi for caste-based survey in Bihar

Patna, Nov 1 (IANS) Jagadguru Rambhadracharya on Tuesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, saying that they have weakened the Hindu community through the caste-based survey.

He also said those who are doing caste politics would not get votes and those who talk about Ram and Krishna will rule the country.

Rambhadracharya made the remarks in West Champaran's Bagaha during a 'Ram Katha Pravachan' event.

“Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav conducted a caste-based survey in Bihar to create a divide in the Hindu community. I want to tell them not to divide the people on the basis of caste. Now, the votes would be gained by those who work for the people. Mark my word, those who talk about Ram and Krishna would rule the country,” he said.

