ED raids at Kanda's house, MDLR Airlines in PMLA case

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at the residence of Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda and the MDLR Airlines office in connection with a PMLA case.

According to information, the ED teams arrived at Kanda's residence in Gurugram and the airlines office at 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

A source said that amid tight security, documents were being examined at the two locations.

The ED is yet to make an official statement in the matter.

Kanda is the leader of the Haryana Lokhit Party and represents Sirsa as an MLA.

He is supporting the coalition government of BJP and JJP in Haryana from outside.

His brother, Govind Kanda, is associated with the the BJP.

Just a few days ago, Gopal Kanda was acquitted in the air hostess suicide case.

