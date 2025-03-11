ED attaches properties of leopard cub smugglers

Raipur, March 11 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached immovable properties, including a land parcel, in connection with a wildlife smuggling case involving one Shabir Ali on March 7, 2025, an official said.

The ED has taken the action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The investigation was initiated based on an FIR (first information report) registered by the Civil Lines Police Station in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The FIR implicated Shabir Ali and Rakesh Nishad in the smuggling of two leopard cubs, allegedly intended for illegal sale of innocent animals.

Following the FIR, the Chhattisgarh state police filed a charge-sheet (No. 428/19) on November 1, 2019, before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Raipur.

The charge-sheet detailed the involvement of the accused in the smuggling operation. The ED's investigation uncovered substantial evidence linking Shabir Ali to the illegal trade of leopard cubs.

The ED investigation team recorded statements under section 50 of the PMLA, 2002, along with documentary evidence, confirmed the culpability of both Shabir Ali and Rakesh Nishad.

Further inquiries revealed that Shabir Ali was also engaged in unauthorised transactions involving birds and animals, violating Section 49 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Further investigations are on in the case.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal transportation of leopard cubs from Mainpur in Gariaband to Raipur, the Chhattisgarh state police had apprehended the two accused on September 12, 2019, at Ghot village near Raipur. A special police team, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Sheikh Hussein, intercepted the suspects.

They set up checkpoints along the district's border areas.

When two individuals fitting the informer’s description were stopped for questioning, their vehicles were thoroughly searched.

This led to the recovery of the leopard cubs and the immediate arrest of the suspects.

The leopard cubs were rescued during the operation and later sent to a jungle safari facility in Naya Raipur for rehabilitation.

Both Shabir Ali and Rakesh Nishad were residents of the Chuna Bhatti locality in Raipur.

