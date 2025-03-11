Priyanka Chopra relives her 'Tinka Tinka' song': Can't believe it's been 20 years

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra relived her popular "Tinka Tinka" song from her action thriller, "Karam". PeeCee took to her IG stories and dropped a video of the track.

Her latest social media post was captioned, "Wow I can't believe it's been 20 years. #Karam."

Helmed by Sanjay F. Gupta, the project further starred John Abraham Bharat Dabholkar, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Shiney Ahuja, Murli Sharma, Rajesh Khera, Aanjjan Srivastav, Nitin Arora, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, and Sohail Khan in pivotal roles.

"Karam" talks about the journey of a guilt-ridden hitman who tries to quit his job after a traumatic killing, before his boss kidnaps his wife in order to make him do one last job.

The movie got a theatrical release on March 11, 2005, and opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Recently, Priyanka posted a few pictures and videos on social media of her landing in Odisha to reportedly shoot for SS Rajamouli’s "SSMB 29", alongside Mahesh Babu.

The pictures of PeeCee posing with air hostesses were doing rounds on social media. The stunner further dropped a still of her peeking out of an airplane window. Her feed included several other glimpses from the journey.

Furthermore, Priyanka posted pictures of trees and videos of the scenic views she soaked in on the way to the shoot.

Touted to be a global adventure set across exotic locations, protagonist Mahesh Babu's role in the film is believed to be inspired by Lord Hanuman. If the reports are to be believed, the ambitious project will be made on a massive budget of Rs 900–Rs 1,000 crores. The highly-awaited drama is expected to be made in two parts.

"SSMB29" will mark Priyanka's return to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. Her last project was P Ravi Shankar's 2002 romantic entertainer "Apuroopam".

Meanwhile, PeeCee's last Bollywood release was Shonali Bose's 2016 drama, "The Sky Is Pink".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.