Gold smuggling case: K'taka govt orders CID probe into police lapses

Bengaluru, March 11 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Tuesday ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the gold smuggling case involving actress Ranya Rao, daughter of senior IPS officer K. Ramachandra Rao.

The CID has been directed to investigate possible lapses by the police department and any collusion in connection with the case.

Additionally, the state government has ordered a separate probe into Ranya Rao's father, DGP Ramachandra Rao.

A senior IAS officer has been assigned to investigate the alleged violation of protocol at the Bengaluru International Airport and is required to submit a report within a week.

The state government's decision follows a report submitted by a Deputy Commissioner of Police-ranked officer.

The report indicates that Ranya Rao contacted a police constable before her arrival in Bengaluru, requesting an escort from the airport after arriving from Dubai, sources said.

Preliminary investigations have also revealed that Ranya Rao used her father's name to secure an escort from the state police.

Meanwhile, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, who are also investigating the case, raided the residence of jailed actress Ranya Rao on Lavelle Road in Bengaluru. Two CBI officers conducted search operations at her residence and questioned her husband, sources confirmed.

Commenting on the case, A.S. Ponnanna, the Chief Minister's Legal Advisor and Congress MLA said, "The case is looked into completely with the central agencies, one is by the Customs, under the Customs Act and another, the FIR is now registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Therefore, the investigation is not under the control of the state government."

"Secondly, every accused is entitled for protection in the law. They can't be ill-treated, manhandled, third degree can't be used. These are all fundamental principles of law. If there are any failures or lapses, the court will take cognisance," he added.

Meanwhile, the Special Economic Offences Court in Bengaluru has adjourned the matter of bail petition by Ranya Rao to Wednesday.

The counsel representing the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) submitted objections for granting bail to the actress with the court.

The court had adjourned the case following the counsel for the actress sought time to present the submission.

Actress Ranya Rao was arrested on charges of gold smuggling and misusing her father DGP Ramachandra Rao's name to escape security checks by availing the protocol reserved for officials of the highest rank.

The DRI officials arrested Ranya Rao after seizing 14.8 kg of gold from her at the Bengaluru International Airport.

The agency seized Rs 2.06 crore worth of gold and Rs 2.67 crore in cash from her upscale Lavelle Road flat, where she reportedly paid Rs 4.5 lakh in rent.

Karnataka DGP for State Police Housing Corporation, Ramachandra Rao, responding to the development of the arrest of his step-daughter, Ranya Rao, had said that he was devastated and caught unaware by this development.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.