ED arrests two individuals in illegal cricket betting case

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Mumbai Zonal Office, has arrested Chirag Shah and Chintan Shah in connection with the ongoing investigation into the illegal broadcasting and online betting activities of the Fairplay platform.

The arrests were made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Both individuals were presented before the Special Court (PMLA), Mumbai, which granted ED custody of the accused until February 15, 2025.

The investigation was initiated following an FIR filed by M/s. Viacom18 Media Pvt. Limited with the Nodal Cyber Police, Mumbai.

The FIR accused Fairplay and its affiliates of illegally broadcasting cricket and IPL matches, along with involvement in online betting activities.

The operations have caused a revenue loss of over Rs 100 crore. The case includes offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Copyright Act, 1957.

ED’s probe revealed that Chirag Shah and Chintan Shah played key roles in operating the Fairplay platform by providing essential technical services and operational support through their companies, M/s. Wohlig Transformations Private Limited, India, and M/s. Wohlig Transformation FZE LLC, Dubai.

Earlier, the ED had conducted multiple search operations in June, August, September, and October of 2024, leading to the seizure and freezing of several movable assets, incriminating documents, and digital devices.

Provisional Attachment Orders were issued by ED on November 22, 2024, December 26, 2024, and January 15, 2025. To date, the total value of the assets attached and seized amounts to approximately Rs 344.15 crore.

The investigation is underway as the ED continues to uncover the full extent of the illegal activities. According to information, the probe agency has seized various important materials from the possession of the two individuals, which will in turn probe to be clinching evidence.

