National Equestrian C'ship: Bangalore’s Surge Stable dominate as showjumping enter final stage

Meerut, Feb 14 (IANS) With the National Equestrian Championship Showjumping 2024-25 entering its final phase, Surge Stables from Bangalore has emerged as a dominant force, clinching the top positions in both the Novice and Medium Tours. Riders from across the country are taking part in the event to showcase their skills on technically challenging courses, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion.

The championship, hosted at Modi Equestrian Academy, has witnessed fierce competition over the past four days. As riders tackled increasingly demanding courses, only the best have secured their places in the high-stakes Individual Finals scheduled for February 15 and 16, with 42 riders qualifying for the Preliminary Tour, 12 from the Novice Tour, 19 from the Medium Tour, and 10 from the Championship Tour set to compete for top honours.

Speaking about the championship’s high level of competition, Col. Jaiveer Singh, Secretary General of the Equestrian Federation of India, praised the participants for their dedication and skill. “The talent on display at this year’s NEC Showjumping Championship has been truly remarkable. The riders have faced increasingly difficult courses, and their performances have been exceptional. With the Individual Finals approaching, we are set to witness some of the best equestrian talent in the country competing at the highest level.”

Surge Stables, Bangalore, showcased their supremacy by claiming victory in both the Novice and Medium Tour team events.

Their riders, including Neil, Balaji Vijay Shankar, Thanush Gowda, and Sresht Raju Mantena, displayed remarkable coordination and skill in the Novice Tour. Meanwhile, Affan Ahmed, Geethika Tikkishetty, Ashray Butta, and Sresht Raju Mantena led the charge in the Medium Tour, ensuring another podium-topping finish.

Chetak Equestrian Sports Academy and RVC Centre & College secured second and third places in the Novice Tour, respectively, while EGC Stables and Modi Equestrian Academy took second and third in the Medium Tour.

With competition intensifying, the upcoming Individual Finals will feature the most technically demanding courses yet. Riders will face new challenges that will test their agility, precision, and composure under pressure. In the event of a tie, a thrilling jump-off round will determine the ultimate winner.

